Missing Warrington woman last seen six days ago may be in Blackpool

Police have launched a public appeal to help find a missing woman who may be in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 5:13pm

Sherel Allan left Warrington and travelled to Blackpool North railway station on Friday (November 11).

The 55-year-old was seen later that day in Talbot Road.

She was wearing a red polo shirt, a red knee-length puffer coat with a hood, black trousers and white trainers.

Sherel has short dark hair and is of large build, police said.

Officers on Thursday (November 17) asked for the public’s help to find Sherel.

Anyone with information that may help police find Sherel should call 101, quoting log number 1139 of November 16.

Police need the public's help to find Sherel Allan who is missing from Warrington and believed to be in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)