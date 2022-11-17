Sherel Allan left Warrington and travelled to Blackpool North railway station on Friday (November 11).

The 55-year-old was seen later that day in Talbot Road.

She was wearing a red polo shirt, a red knee-length puffer coat with a hood, black trousers and white trainers.

Sherel has short dark hair and is of large build, police said.

Officers on Thursday (November 17) asked for the public’s help to find Sherel.

Anyone with information that may help police find Sherel should call 101, quoting log number 1139 of November 16.

