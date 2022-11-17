Missing Warrington woman last seen six days ago may be in Blackpool
Police have launched a public appeal to help find a missing woman who may be in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Nov 2022, 5:13pm
Sherel Allan left Warrington and travelled to Blackpool North railway station on Friday (November 11).
The 55-year-old was seen later that day in Talbot Road.
She was wearing a red polo shirt, a red knee-length puffer coat with a hood, black trousers and white trainers.
Sherel has short dark hair and is of large build, police said.
Officers on Thursday (November 17) asked for the public’s help to find Sherel.