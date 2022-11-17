This week marks the start of Operation Sceptre – a national knife crime initiative.

The week-long operation aims to target those who are carrying weapons, raise awareness of the dangers and impacts of knife crime, and engage with retailers.

On Thursday (November 17), police confirmed they had recovered 290 blades from knife bins in Edgerton Road, Mereside and Revoe Library.

Police recovered 290 blades from knife bins in Edgerton Road, Mereside and Revoe Library (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“The items are destroyed unless they show signs of being used in a crime in which case the police have a duty to investigate,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Any knives or sharp items can be disposed of in the knife bins.

“People who use the knife bins are disposing of knives safely and securely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers will be working with partner agencies to carry out several initiatives throughout the week, including school visits, searching for knives in public places, using metal detecting arches and giving advice to shops.

Chief Insp Dave Oldfield, of Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said: “We have seen some great results come out of our previous Op Sceptre weeks, with over 1,000 knives being recovered from surrender bins in Lancashire in May 2022.

“It is so important to educate people on the laws around carrying knives and the dangers and potential impacts of doing so.

“Knife crime impacts not only the individuals involved, but their families, friends and wider community. My message to anyone thinking about carrying a knife is to reconsider as, in a brief moment, your life can be changed forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information about knife crime in Lancashire, contact the police on 101 or report it anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Edgerton Road

- one lock knife

- 24 machetes

Advertisement Hide Ad

- one cleaver

- 102 kitchen knives

- one sword

- two hunting knives

Advertisement Hide Ad

- one throwing knife

Mereside

- 32 kitchen knives

- one hunting knife

Advertisement Hide Ad

- one ornamental knife

- one craft knife

- one pen knife

Revoe Library

Advertisement Hide Ad

- one lock knife

- two cleavers

- 118 kitchen knives