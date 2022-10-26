An arrest warrant was issued for Anthony Hart, 31, after the convicted sex offender failed to keep police informed about his whereabouts.

He was living rough and sleeping in people’s gardens close to the amusement park in South Shore.

Another homeless person told Hart that police had been looking for him and he later handed himself in to officers he found on patrol.

The 31-year-old – who is listed on the Sex Offenders Register – was taken into custody, where he explained that he was homeless.

But a warrant had already been issued for his arrest and Hart was found to be in breach of his Sex Offender notification requirements.

He was also found with four wraps of heroin and was further arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

Appearing at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, October 26), Hart, of no fixed address, admitted breaching his sex offender order and possession of heroin.

When asked why he had failed to answer his mobile phone when police tried to contact him to establish his whereabouts, he claimed the phone was damaged after he had tried to drown himself.

Hart was spared prison after Magistrates sentenced him to a four week jail term, suspended for six months.