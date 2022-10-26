St Annes man accused of making threats to burn down The Ducks Nuts Tapas bar and restaurant
A St Annes man is accused of making threats to burn down a new Tapas bar and restaurant at the weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Paul Taylor, 42, of St Albans Road, allegedly made the threat to Alan Openshaw, the owner of The Ducks Nuts bar in Park Road, St Annes on Sunday, October 23.
Taylor appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 25) where he denied making the threat and also denied using threatening behaviour towards the 56-year-old restaurant owner.
His trial has been fixed for Friday, March 3, 2023.