Missing Blackpool girls found "safe and well"
Two girls missing from home in Blackpool have been found "safe and well", say police.
Police made a public appeal yesterday (Tuesday, January 11) after Caitlyn Morgan, 15, and Alicia Bond, 16, both went missing from the Bispham Road area on Monday.
The girls have been found safe and officers have thanked the public for their help.
A police spokesman said: "We appealed yesterday for help to find two missing girls from Blackpool - Alicia and Caitlyn.
"We are pleased to say that they have both been found safe and well. Many thanks to everyone who helped with our appeal."
