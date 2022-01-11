Concern growing for two missing teenagers believed to be in Blackpool together

Caitlyn Morgan and Alicia Bond both went missing from the Bispham Road area at around 10.30am yesterday (Monday, January 10).

Police believed the two teenagers were in Blackpool together and launched a public appeal to help find them.

Sgt Riz Dala, of Blackpool Police, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Caitlyn and Alicia and I would appeal for anyone who has seen them or has information about where they might be to get in touch.

"I would also ask the girls themselves to contact us if they see this appeal."

Caitlyn, 15, is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of average build, with blue eyes and long blonde hair with green tips.

She was last seen wearing a grey Zavetti Canada coat, black jeans, black and red Nike trainers and a black JD bag.

Alicia Bond (pictured left) and Caitlyn Morgan (pictured right) (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Alicia, 16, is described as white with brown eyes and long brown hair with blonde highlights.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black puffer jacket with belt, light-coloured trainers and a black JD bag.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0478 of January 10.

For immediate sightings call 999.