Three people arrested over weekend after police crackdown on burglaries and vehicle crime in Blackpool
Three people were arrested over the weekend as part of a police operation to target burglaries and vehicle crime in Blackpool.
The operation saw increased police activity in and around the Bloomfield, Tyldesley and Claremont wards.
Over 32 people were stopped and searched during the crackdown - which ran on Friday and Saturday evening (January 7 and 8).
Plain-clothed and uniformed officers ultimately arrested three people during the operation.
Officers were also able to help an elderly man get the medical attention he required after he suffered a medical episode while police were patrolling the area.
Insp John Jennings-Wharton, of Blackpool Police said: "Not only do these operations help us to prevent and detect crime, officers have also gathered intelligence which will be followed up, allowing further action to be taken.
"We will continue running these proactive operations regularly across the town in response to crime trends and feedback from local residents."
Paris Lee, 32, of Rosefinch Court, Blackpool was arrested and later charged with drink driving.
She is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on February 15.
Read More
Kathryn Ashworth,34, of Coronation Street, Blackpool, who was wanted on warrant, was also arrested and remanded to appear in court on January 10.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle after a moped was stopped.
He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A man was also reported for summons for driving without insurance.
"I would urge local residents to work with us. Please tell us what your concerns are where you live so we can tailor our operations to address them," Insp John Jennings-Wharton added.
"We will have police community support officers out in the areas in the coming days so please speak to them if you see them.
"You can also complete our Lancashire Talking survey online."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.