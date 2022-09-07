Missing Blackpool girl Megan Riley is found by police following appeal

In an appeal issued last night (September 6), police said they “urgently” needed the public’s help in locating Megan Riley, who was last seen at North Pier on Monday.

But in a Facebook statement at 4:30pm today, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Earlier today we asked for your help to find a teenager who was missing from home in Blackpool.

Missing Megan Riley, 15, has been found after a police appeal.

“Thankfully, Megan, 15, has now been found.