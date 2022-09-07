News you can trust since 1873
Missing Blackpool girl Megan Riley is found by police following appeal

Police say they have found a 15-year-old girl who was missing in Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:46 pm

In an appeal issued last night (September 6), police said they “urgently” needed the public’s help in locating Megan Riley, who was last seen at North Pier on Monday.

But in a Facebook statement at 4:30pm today, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Earlier today we asked for your help to find a teenager who was missing from home in Blackpool.

“Thankfully, Megan, 15, has now been found.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”