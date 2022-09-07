Missing Blackpool girl Megan Riley is found by police following appeal
Police say they have found a 15-year-old girl who was missing in Blackpool.
By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:46 pm
In an appeal issued last night (September 6), police said they “urgently” needed the public’s help in locating Megan Riley, who was last seen at North Pier on Monday.
Read More
Read MorePolice issue public appeal after a woman was assaulted outside Blackpool Library...
But in a Facebook statement at 4:30pm today, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Earlier today we asked for your help to find a teenager who was missing from home in Blackpool.
Most Popular
-
1
Bizarre scenes in Bispham as police chase runaway donkeys through rush hour traffic
-
2
Blackpool preparing for £61m next phase of seafront upgrade
-
3
Plans for new indoor golf simulation centre at Poulton is lodged with Wyre planners
-
4
Urgent police appeal to find missing Blackpool girl Megan Riley who was last seen on North Pier
-
5
Police officers bitten, punched, kicked and spat at in series of incidents across Lancashire
“Thankfully, Megan, 15, has now been found.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”