Missing 17-year-old boy believed to be in Blackpool
An appeal has been launched to find a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to be in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:05pm
Alfie Nevin is missing from Chatham, Kent, but is believed to be in Blackpool.
The 17-year-old has brown plaited hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey Nike top and bottoms, white trainers and a light blue jacket.
Anyone with information about Alfie’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 0702 of February 28, 2023.
For immediate sightings, call 999.