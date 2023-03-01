News you can trust since 1873
Missing 17-year-old boy believed to be in Blackpool

An appeal has been launched to find a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to be in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:05pm

Alfie Nevin is missing from Chatham, Kent, but is believed to be in Blackpool.

The 17-year-old has brown plaited hair and green eyes.

Police have launched a public appeal to find Alfie Nevin, 17, who is believed to be in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He was last seen wearing a grey Nike top and bottoms, white trainers and a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information about Alfie’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 0702 of February 28, 2023.

For immediate sightings, call 999.