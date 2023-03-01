News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Woman arrested after driving onto tram tracks in Cleveleys

A woman was arrested after driving onto the tram tracks in Cleveleys this morning (Wednesday, March 1).

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 9:16am

The 39-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of drink driving after her Volkswagen was spotted on the tracks near Aldi in Crescent West (A587) at 2am.

Police said the driver was arrested at the scene after failing a roadside breath test. No injuries were reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.50am to reports of a car being on the tram tracks.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excessive alcohol after police were called to reports of a car on the tram tracks in Cleveleys at 2.50am (Wednesday, March 1)
A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excessive alcohol after police were called to reports of a car on the tram tracks in Cleveleys at 2.50am (Wednesday, March 1)
A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excessive alcohol after police were called to reports of a car on the tram tracks in Cleveleys at 2.50am (Wednesday, March 1)
Most Popular

"The driver, a 39-year-old woman, was located and subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with excessive alcohol and is currently in custody.”

The car was recovered from the tracks ahead of tram services resuming in the morning.