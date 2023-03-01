The 39-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of drink driving after her Volkswagen was spotted on the tracks near Aldi in Crescent West (A587) at 2am.

Police said the driver was arrested at the scene after failing a roadside breath test. No injuries were reported.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.50am to reports of a car being on the tram tracks.

"The driver, a 39-year-old woman, was located and subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with excessive alcohol and is currently in custody.”