MIssing 15-year-old wanted by police found in car on the M6

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:43 BST
A 15-year-old who was wanted by police was found after being stopped in a car on the M6.

The teenager was stopped in a Honda car on the M6 Junction 11 following concerns for their safety after being reported as missing.

A 15-year-old who was wanted by police was found after being stopped in a Honda car on the M6.
A 15-year-old who was wanted by police was found after being stopped in a Honda car on the M6. | StaffsRCT X

Lancashire Police have confirmed the 15-year-old is now being safe guarded and has been taken back to their residential care home by officers.

M6 J11 Honda stopped following concerns for a missing 15-year-old from Lancashire Police area. 15 year old found in the vehicle.

“They are now being safe guarded and being taken back to their residential care home by our officers.”

It is unknown who was driving the vehicle.

