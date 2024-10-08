MIssing 15-year-old wanted by police found in car on the M6
The teenager was stopped in a Honda car on the M6 Junction 11 following concerns for their safety after being reported as missing.
Lancashire Police have confirmed the 15-year-old is now being safe guarded and has been taken back to their residential care home by officers.
They said: “M6 J11 Honda stopped following concerns for a missing 15-year-old fromM6 J11 Honda stopped following concerns for a missing 15 year old from@LancsPolicearea. 15 year old found in the vehicle.
“They are now being safe guarded and being taken back to their residential care home by our officers.”