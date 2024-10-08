Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 15-year-old who was wanted by police was found after being stopped in a car on the M6.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager was stopped in a Honda car on the M6 Junction 11 following concerns for their safety after being reported as missing.

A 15-year-old who was wanted by police was found after being stopped in a Honda car on the M6. | StaffsRCT X

Read More Lancashire Police tape off Dickson Road near Ma Kelly's after man attacked with bottle outside takeaway

Lancashire Police have confirmed the 15-year-old is now being safe guarded and has been taken back to their residential care home by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “M6 J11 Honda stopped following concerns for a missing 15-year-old fromM6 J11 Honda stopped following concerns for a missing 15 year old from@LancsPolicearea. 15 year old found in the vehicle.

“They are now being safe guarded and being taken back to their residential care home by our officers.”

It is unknown who was driving the vehicle.