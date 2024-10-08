Lancashire Police tape off Dickson Road near Ma Kelly's after man attacked with bottle outside takeaway

A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked outside a takeaway in Blackpool last night.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene near Ma Kelly’s in Dickson Road where the man was smashed on the head with a glass bottle around 9pm.

The pavement outside Ma Kelly’s and King Kebab was taped off while officers dealt with the incident.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Dickson Road near Ma Kelly's at around 9pm last night after a man was hit on the head with a glass bottle outside a takeawayPolice and ambulance crews were called to Dickson Road near Ma Kelly's at around 9pm last night after a man was hit on the head with a glass bottle outside a takeaway
Police and ambulance crews were called to Dickson Road near Ma Kelly's at around 9pm last night after a man was hit on the head with a glass bottle outside a takeaway | The Gazette

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment. Lancashire Police said efforts are ongoing to identify the man responsible for the attack.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly before 9pm yesterday to a report that a man had been hit on the head with a glass bottle outside a takeaway on Dickson Road.

“The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital and required stitches. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the offender.

“Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1379 of October 7.”

