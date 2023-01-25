Andrew has written to offer his support for anything that helps address the devastating impact anti-social behaviour (ASB), following reports that the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will be leading a Government ASB taskforce.

He has asked Mr Gove to visit so he can see how how ASB is being dealt with in Lancashire, as well as discussing the next steps to help the public feel safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCC Andrew Snowden said: “I am keen for the Secretary of State to visit us in Lancashire and see how I am supporting the Constabulary, and strengthening partnerships, to deal with root causes to reduce the impact ASB has on people across the county and ensure people, rightly, feel safe wherever they are.

Andrew Snowden PCC invites the levelling-up secretary to Lancashire for ASB talks

"Anti-social behaviour is not an issue that can be solved by policing alone, which is why I am hosting several ASB summits to strengthen connections between partners and deliver the best possible results for the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting tough on anti-social behaviour is a top priority in the Commissioner's Fighting Crime Plan and, since being elected in May 2021

This includes investment in neighbourhood policing, thanks to the Government's Police Uplift Programme and investment through Council Tax, the reopening of police front counters in areas where the public had no consistent, accessible police station, and investment into a new specialist anti-social behaviour unit, launching in Spring this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as the Commissioner hosts a number of ASB summits with senior leaders from across Lancashire Constabulary, local councils, housing associations, education, delete and third sector organisations, calling on organisations to join him in getting tougher on anti-social behaviour and addressing local concerns.