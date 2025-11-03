Manhunt underway to find person in connection with charity box theft at McDonald’s on Rigby Road in Blackpool
On Saturday, October 25, police were called to reports of a theft at McDonald’s on Rigby Road.
The theft is believed to have happened at around 7am.
It was reported that a man took a large charity container with approximately £150 worth of money in it.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in connection with our investigation into a theft.
“We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.”
If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log 598 of 26th October.