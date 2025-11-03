Manhunt underway to find person in connection with charity box theft at McDonald’s on Rigby Road in Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:49 GMT
Lancashire Police and Crime update 03 Nov 2025
Police have released video footage of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a charity box theft at a McDonald's in Blackpool.

On Saturday, October 25, police were called to reports of a theft at McDonald’s on Rigby Road.

The theft is believed to have happened at around 7am.

Police have released a video of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a charity box theft at McDonald’s on Rigby Road in Blackpoolplaceholder image
Police have released a video of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a charity box theft at McDonald’s on Rigby Road in Blackpool | Blackpool Police

It was reported that a man took a large charity container with approximately £150 worth of money in it.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in connection with our investigation into a theft.﻿

“We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.”

If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log 598 of 26th October.

