Blackpool house party with 300 drunk teenagers raided by Lancashire Police
Officers were forced to call for back-up after finding up to 300 youths at the Halloween house party in Normoss Avenue at around 10pm on Friday (October 31).
Around 100 revellers were packed into a “two-up, two-down house”, with another two hundred congregating noisily in the street - many were reportedly intoxicated and carrying bottles of alcohol.
Officers were initially called to the street after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Arriving on scene, they were alarmed at the huge crowd and took immediate action to restore order.
Lancashire Police said three youths were arrested for public order offences and obstructing officers.
An officer for Lancashire Specials Task Force said: “When we arrived, it quickly became clear that the numbers were no exaggeration.
“We attended to the casualty and then formed a line alongside our colleagues — seven officers standing shoulder to shoulder against hundreds of 16- and 17-year-olds, many fuelled by alcohol and carrying glass bottles.
“Our Level 2 and Level 3 Public Order training was tested to the limit. Despite the hostility, we held the line and took firm, lawful action to restore order.
“Three individuals were arrested for public order offences and obstructing police.
“After nearly an hour of sustained effort, control was regained. What was left behind was a property in need of significant repair, and a street littered with broken glass and debris.
“That night, the Specials demonstrated exactly what we bring to Lancashire Constabulary — professionalism, resilience, and a commitment to protecting our communities.
“I could not be prouder of my colleagues for their courage, teamwork, and composure in the face of serious disorder.”
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.