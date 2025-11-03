Police were called after hundreds of teenagers crashed a house party in Blackpool at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were forced to call for back-up after finding up to 300 youths at the Halloween house party in Normoss Avenue at around 10pm on Friday (October 31).

Around 100 revellers were packed into a “two-up, two-down house”, with another two hundred congregating noisily in the street - many were reportedly intoxicated and carrying bottles of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were faced with a group of between 200 and 300 youths, with around 100 packed into a two-up, two-down property where a house party had spiralled out of control | Lancashire Police

Officers were initially called to the street after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Arriving on scene, they were alarmed at the huge crowd and took immediate action to restore order.

Lancashire Police said three youths were arrested for public order offences and obstructing officers.

Officers were initially called to the street after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Arriving on scene, they were alarmed at the huge crowd and took immediate action to restore order | Lancashire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An officer for Lancashire Specials Task Force said: “When we arrived, it quickly became clear that the numbers were no exaggeration.

“We attended to the casualty and then formed a line alongside our colleagues — seven officers standing shoulder to shoulder against hundreds of 16- and 17-year-olds, many fuelled by alcohol and carrying glass bottles.

“Our Level 2 and Level 3 Public Order training was tested to the limit. Despite the hostility, we held the line and took firm, lawful action to restore order.

“Three individuals were arrested for public order offences and obstructing police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were forced to call for back-up after finding up to 300 youths at the Halloween house party in Blackpool at around 10pm on Friday (October 31). Around 100 revellers were packed into a “two-up, two-down house”, with another two hundred congregating noisily in the street | Lancashire Police

“After nearly an hour of sustained effort, control was regained. What was left behind was a property in need of significant repair, and a street littered with broken glass and debris.

“That night, the Specials demonstrated exactly what we bring to Lancashire Constabulary — professionalism, resilience, and a commitment to protecting our communities.

“I could not be prouder of my colleagues for their courage, teamwork, and composure in the face of serious disorder.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.