Breaking

Manhunt underway after shopkeeper punched repeatedly at Murrays E-Cigs vape shop on Corporation Street

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 12:02 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault on a shopkeeper in Blackpool.

They want to speak to him about a robbery at Murrays E-Cigs vape shop on Corporation Street, at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 27.

Most Popular

Three men entered the property and punched the shopkeeper repeatedly before stealing items from the shop and running off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police want to the man in the CCTV about a robbery at a vape shop on Corporation Street, at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 27.placeholder image
Police want to the man in the CCTV about a robbery at a vape shop on Corporation Street, at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 27. | Blackpool Police

Although shaken, thankfully the shopkeeper was not seriously injured.

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the suspects, and we now want to speak to the man in the CCTV still as we believe he can assist us with our enquiries.”

If you recognise him, email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log 608 of 27th September 2025.

Related topics:Blackpool PoliceVapingCCTV
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice