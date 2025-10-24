Manhunt underway after shopkeeper punched repeatedly at Murrays E-Cigs vape shop on Corporation Street
They want to speak to him about a robbery at Murrays E-Cigs vape shop on Corporation Street, at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 27.
Three men entered the property and punched the shopkeeper repeatedly before stealing items from the shop and running off.
Although shaken, thankfully the shopkeeper was not seriously injured.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the suspects, and we now want to speak to the man in the CCTV still as we believe he can assist us with our enquiries.”
If you recognise him, email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log 608 of 27th September 2025.