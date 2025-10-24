Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault on a shopkeeper in Blackpool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They want to speak to him about a robbery at Murrays E-Cigs vape shop on Corporation Street, at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 27.

Three men entered the property and punched the shopkeeper repeatedly before stealing items from the shop and running off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to the man in the CCTV about a robbery at a vape shop on Corporation Street, at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 27. | Blackpool Police

Although shaken, thankfully the shopkeeper was not seriously injured.

Read More CCTV image released of person wanted in connection with Coral Island assault

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the suspects, and we now want to speak to the man in the CCTV still as we believe he can assist us with our enquiries.”

If you recognise him, email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log 608 of 27th September 2025.