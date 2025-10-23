Breaking

CCTV image released of person wanted in connection with Coral Island assault

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:41 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a person they want to speak to after a man was left with a serious head injury following an assault in Blackpool.

They were called at shortly before 5pm on Sunday, October 19th, to a report of an altercation between a group of men outside Coral Island on the Promenade.

Officers attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head injury. They remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
Do you recognise this man? | Blackpool Police

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “An investigation was launched, and enquiries are ongoing and as part of that we want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has any information.

“No arrests have been made at this time, and efforts are being made to identify the attackers.”

They added: “As part of our enquiries, we would like to identify and speak to the man in the attached image. If you know who he is please give us a call.”

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 0875 of October 19th. You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online at crimestoppers.org.

