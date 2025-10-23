Police have released a CCTV image of a person they want to speak to after a man was left with a serious head injury following an assault in Blackpool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were called at shortly before 5pm on Sunday, October 19th, to a report of an altercation between a group of men outside Coral Island on the Promenade.

Officers attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head injury. They remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you recognise this man? | Blackpool Police

Read More Man in his 20s left in serious condition after assault outside Coral Island

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “An investigation was launched, and enquiries are ongoing and as part of that we want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has any information.

“No arrests have been made at this time, and efforts are being made to identify the attackers.”

They added: “As part of our enquiries, we would like to identify and speak to the man in the attached image. If you know who he is please give us a call.”

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 0875 of October 19th. You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online at crimestoppers.org.