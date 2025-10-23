CCTV image released of person wanted in connection with Coral Island assault
They were called at shortly before 5pm on Sunday, October 19th, to a report of an altercation between a group of men outside Coral Island on the Promenade.
Officers attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head injury. They remain in hospital in a serious condition.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “An investigation was launched, and enquiries are ongoing and as part of that we want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has any information.
“No arrests have been made at this time, and efforts are being made to identify the attackers.”
They added: “As part of our enquiries, we would like to identify and speak to the man in the attached image. If you know who he is please give us a call.”
If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 0875 of October 19th. You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online at crimestoppers.org.