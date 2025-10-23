Police are appealing for information after a man was left with a serious head injury following an assault in Blackpool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were called at shortly before 5pm on Sunday, October 19th, to a report of an altercation between a group of men outside Coral Island on the Promenade.

Officers attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head injury. They remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head injury where he remains n a serious condition. | google

Read More Manchester man who took woman half his age on holiday to Blackpool jailed for groping her

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “An investigation was launched, and enquiries are ongoing and as part of that we want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has any information.

“No arrests have been made at this time, and efforts are being made to identify the attackers.”

Det Con Russ Bargh, of Blackpool CID, added: “This assault has left a man with a serious head injury, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who might have information which could help our investigation to come and speak to us, in particular if you can help us trace the man in the CCTV still.”

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 0875 of October 19th. You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online at crimestoppers.org.