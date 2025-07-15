Man with links to St Annes and Kirkham wanted in connection with police investigation into a robbery
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak to in connection with their investigation into a robbery.
Blackpool Police are keen to speak to Ben Wright, 23, who has connections to St Annes, Blackpool and Kirkham.
He is described as 5ft 7in tall and of a slim build.
For any sightings of Wright, or if you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log 717 of 7th June or email [email protected].