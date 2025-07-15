Man with links to St Annes and Kirkham wanted in connection with police investigation into a robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak to in connection with their investigation into a robbery.

Blackpool Police are keen to speak to Ben Wright, 23, who has connections to St Annes, Blackpool and Kirkham.

Have you seen Ben Wright? He is wanted by Blackpool Police in connection with an investigation into a robbery

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Have you seen Ben Wright?

Wright, 23, is wanted in connection with our investigation into a robbery.”

He is described as 5ft 7in tall and of a slim build.

For any sightings of Wright, or if you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log 717 of 7th June or email [email protected].

