Potential suspect identified after woman is sexually assaulted in the Claremont area of North Blackpool
At around 4.45am on the morning of Saturday, June 28, police received a report of a sexual assault of a woman in the Claremont area of North Blackpool.
A spokersperson for the police said: “Earlier this week we asked for your help to identify a man as part of an investigation into a sexual assault in Blackpool.
“An investigation has been ongoing since that time, and the woman continues to be supported.”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
They added: “We have received lots of information following our appeal and we want to say thank-you to everyone who has come forward.
“We now believe we have identified a potential suspect, and we will be speaking to them in due course.
“Thanks again to everyone who came forward following our appeal.”