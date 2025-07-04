Breaking

Potential suspect identified after woman is sexually assaulted in the Claremont area of North Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Police have confirmed they have indentified a potential suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in Blackpool.

At around 4.45am on the morning of Saturday, June 28, police received a report of a sexual assault of a woman in the Claremont area of North Blackpool.

Police have confirmed they have identified a potential suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in the Claremont area of North Blackpool on Saturdayplaceholder image
Police have confirmed they have identified a potential suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in the Claremont area of North Blackpool on Saturday | Stock image

A spokersperson for the police said: “Earlier this week we asked for your help to identify a man as part of an investigation into a sexual assault in Blackpool.

“An investigation has been ongoing since that time, and the woman continues to be supported.”

They added: “We have received lots of information following our appeal and we want to say thank-you to everyone who has come forward.

“We now believe we have identified a potential suspect, and we will be speaking to them in due course.

“Thanks again to everyone who came forward following our appeal.”

