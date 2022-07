A burglar entered a house in Princess Way before taking a handbag in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 10).

The offender then attempted to withdraw money at a nearby cash machine.

A man was later identified via CCTV, but when officers attempted to arrest him, he was hiding in the loft of a house in Blackpool.

A 44-year-old man from Fleetwood was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.