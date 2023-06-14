News you can trust since 1873
Man who brandished large knife in front of passenger on Blackpool-bound train jailed

A man who waved a large knife in front of a passenger on a Blackpool-bound train has been jailed.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

John Finney, 29, lifted his top to reveal the handle of a large knife after a passenger sat next to him on Sunday (April 30).

Alarmed but not wanting to panic Finney, the passenger made conversation with him, asking him about his journey.

Finney proceeded to pull the knife out, which had a 10in blade, from his trousers before waving it around.

John Finney waved a large knife in front of a passenger on a Blackpool-bound train (Credit: British Transport Police)
John Finney waved a large knife in front of a passenger on a Blackpool-bound train (Credit: British Transport Police)
The passenger left the train at the next stop and immediately contacted the police who met the train at Blackpool North railway station.

Finney, of Dudley Road, Kingswinford, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and was jailed for 24 weeks by Blackpool Magistrates.

Investigating officer PC Rachel Bond said: “There is absolutely no legitimate reason to carry a potentially deadly weapon in a public place.

Finney was arrested by police who met the train at Blackpool North railway station
Finney was arrested by police who met the train at Blackpool North railway station
“Thankfully, with Finney's arrest and jail time another knife has been removed from the streets and the rail network.

“Praise must be given to the brave passenger who remained calm through his interaction with Finney and obtained enough information to pass onto officers the moment he left the train”

She added: “Knives are a blight on our community and together with colleagues from other forces we constantly work to remove them from society, saving lives in the process.

“We are committed to keeping the public safe and removing deadly weapons from the rail network.

“If you spot anything suspicious on the rail network you can text us on 61016. In an emergency always call 999.”