Man wanted in connection with two robberies at Fleetwood travel company

Police were called to reports the World Travel Lounge in Lord Street had been robbed shortly before 10.40am on Tuesday (September 21).

A man had reportedly handed a note to a member of staff which claimed he had a gun before demanding money.

No weapon was seen but the man fled the premises with a "large quantity of cash", officers said.

The next day (September 22), officers were made aware of a second robbery at the travel agent just before 1.50pm.

This time a man brandishing a knife had allegedly entered the premises before threatening staff and demanding more cash.

Detectives said the two incidents were being treated as linked.

A 52-year-old man was initially arrested by police in connection with the offences.

Tim Daley (pictured) is described as white, 5ft 11in tall and has links to Fleetwood and Cleveleys. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has since been released with no further action.

Following further enquiries, detectives want to speak to Tim Daley, 48, as part of their investigation.

DC Ryan Morrison, of Blackpool CID, said: "Daley is wanted by police following two serious robbery offences in Fleetwood.

"We would urge anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to call police.

"He should not be approached in any circumstances."

Daley is described as white, 5ft 11in tall and has links to Fleetwood and Cleveleys.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

For immediate sightings, call 999 providing a location and description.