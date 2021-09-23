Man arrested after Fleetwood travel agent robbed two days in a row

Police were called to reports the World Travel Lounge in Lord Street had been robbed shortly before 10.40am on Tuesday (September 21).

A man had reportedly handed a note to a member of staff which claimed he had a gun before demanding money.

No weapon was seen but the man fled the premises with a "large quantity of cash", officers said.

The next day (September 22), officers were made aware of a second robbery at the travel agent just before 1.50pm.

This time a man brandishing a knife had allegedly entered the premises before threatening staff and demanding more cash.

Detectives said the two incidents were being treated as linked and a 52-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of robbery yesterday (September 22).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We realise these incidents will cause a great deal of concern to members of the public and there continue to be increased patrols in the area."

World Travel Lounge said they will be closed until further notice while more security measures are introduced.

"The incidents were very serious and our focus now is on ensuring our colleagues are safe and well and will allow us the time to introduce even more security measures than we already had," a spokesman added.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0698 of September 22.

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.