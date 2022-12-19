News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted in connection with serious assault in Blackpool arrested in Cheshire

A man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Blackpool was arrested in Cheshire.

By Sean Gleaves
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 7:25pm

Police asked for the public’s help to find Thomas Curley, 31, who was wanted in connection with a serious assault in Blackpool.

Officers later confirmed Curley, who is also known as Thomas Preece, was arrested in Cheshire on December 18.

He was charged with a number of offences including false imprisonment, wounding and criminal damage.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates on December 19 and was remanded in custody to stand trial in January.

