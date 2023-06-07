Man wanted by police after bank card and other items stolen from vehicle in Blackpool
A man is wanted by police after several items were stolen from a vehicle in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST
The incident happened between 10pm on Monday, May 1 and 7.30am the following day.
The offender gained access to a vehicle before stealing a number of items and fleeing the scene.
The victim became aware of the theft some time later when they discovered their bank card had been used.
Police on Wednesday (June 7) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of the investigation.