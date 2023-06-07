News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted by police after bank card and other items stolen from vehicle in Blackpool

A man is wanted by police after several items were stolen from a vehicle in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST

The incident happened between 10pm on Monday, May 1 and 7.30am the following day.

The offender gained access to a vehicle before stealing a number of items and fleeing the scene.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him after several items were stolen from a vehicle in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him after several items were stolen from a vehicle in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The victim became aware of the theft some time later when they discovered their bank card had been used.

Police on Wednesday (June 7) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of the investigation.

If you have any information, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number LC-20230502-0274