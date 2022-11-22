Man wanted after woman 'hit with brick, punched, kicked and attacked with crutch and chair' in Blackpool
A woman was “hit with a brick, punched, kicked and attacked with a crutch and chair” during a shocking assault in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 4:45pm
Officers want to speak to Wayne Olerenshaw after a woman was seriously assaulted on November 2.
The victim was “hit with a brick, attacked with a crutch and chair, punched and kicked” during the ordeal.
Most Popular
Olerenshaw, formerly of Bond Street, Blackpool, is described as white, of slim build with short dark hair.
Police believe the 29-year-old may have travelled to Birmingham.