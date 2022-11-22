News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted after woman 'hit with brick, punched, kicked and attacked with crutch and chair' in Blackpool

A woman was “hit with a brick, punched, kicked and attacked with a crutch and chair” during a shocking assault in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 4:45pm

Officers want to speak to Wayne Olerenshaw after a woman was seriously assaulted on November 2.

The victim was “hit with a brick, attacked with a crutch and chair, punched and kicked” during the ordeal.

Olerenshaw, formerly of Bond Street, Blackpool, is described as white, of slim build with short dark hair.

Police believe the 29-year-old may have travelled to Birmingham.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1146 of November 2.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

This is Wayne Olerenshaw. Police want to speak to him after a woman was seriously assaulted in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)