The teenager then pulled the trigger of what looked like a semi-automatic pistol three times, leaving the women hysterical with fear.

Blackpool Youth Court heard how the boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons, and who lives in central Blackpool with his family – pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm (a BB gun) in public.

He also admitted threatening behaviour and allowing himself to be a passenger in a Nissan Micra, knowing it was a stolen car.

The 16-year-old threatened two women with an imitation pistol outside the Talbot pub in Milbourne Street, Blackpool

The incident involved two women outside the Talbot pub in Milbourne Street and was branded a hate crime by the prosecution.

The court heard how the youth knew one of the women was disabled after she was called a ‘spastic’ and ‘a monkey’ by one of the group of eight ‘feral youths’ who had confronted them for no apparent reason.

One woman tried to shield her disabled friend by standing in front of her and the court was shown CCTV images of the accused pulling out the gun and pointing it at arms length at them.

He is said to have pulled the trigger three times in a thirty second period.

He was later arrested but made no comment during his police interview.

Sue Mugford, defending, said her client lived with his parents and his mother was unwell and currently in hospital.

She said he had fallen in with a bad peer group, but never got into any trouble when he was by himself.

"The BB gun did not belong to him but was passed around his friends and he did not realise it was illegal,” said the lawyer.

"He was just messing around with it. One of the two ladies who he pointed it at had a go at him. He did not realise his actions would cause alarm and distress.”

The Bench warned the teenager they were considering placing him in custody. But after studying a probation report on him, they decided to give him a 12 month referral order instead.

Chair Jean Adam told him: "If you were an adult you would be looking straight at prison. But we are giving you the chance to get a job and put this behind you.”

In another case involving the same incident outside The Talbot pub, another 16-year-old admitted assaulting a man and threatening behaviour.

Blackpool Youth Court heard how the victim tried to intervene when two females were being verbally abused by a group of teenagers.

The 16-year-old told the man: "Who do you think you are? A gangster? We are going to knock you out.”

The youth then punched the man on the side of the neck before fleeing with his mates. The teen was later arrested.

He is currently serving a year’s detention for a separate wounding offence and appeared via video link.

His defence lawyer Steven Duffy claimed his client acted aggressively because he thought the man was being offensive towards one of his friends.

Mr Duffy told the court a fresh start awaited his client who had been promised a job renovating hotels in London after he is released next year.