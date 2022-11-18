Officers want to speak to Thomas Curley as part of an investigation after a woman was threatened and seriously assaulted.

The 18-year-old victim was “strangled, suffocated, tied up, burned and beaten” during the ordeal at an address in Blackpool last week, police said.

31-year-old Curley – also known as Thomas Preece – was living at an address in Talbot Road but also has links to Macclesfield in Cheshire.

“We are appealing for anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch so that we can speak to him about what happened,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We would also appeal directly to Curley himself to get in touch if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0347 of November 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to speak to Thomas Curley as part of an investigation after a woman was threatened and seriously assaulted in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)