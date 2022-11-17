Ferenc Horvath, 31, of Grosvenor Street in Blackpool, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to three residential burglaries, one attempted burglary and four counts of fraud. The offences were committed in Blackpool, St Annes and Bispham.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Reid, of Blackpool Targeted Crime Team, said: “These residential burglaries were committed by Horvath climbing into people’s homes through upstairs insecure windows.

“He would ransack homes to steal jewellery and other high value items. Some of the jewellery was of high sentimental value to the victims, who now have to come to terms that they may never see their precious items again.

Ferenc Horvath, 31, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to three residential burglaries, one attempted burglary and four counts of fraud.

“I am grateful for the court in passing a custodial sentence in this case and hope this gives his victims some measure of comfort."

Lancashire Constabulary recently launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.

Andrew Snowden, PCC for Lancashire said: "Taking the fight to criminals and cracking down on burglary and robbery is a key priority in my Fighting Crime Plan, with successful prosecutions like this highlighting the important work officers do around the clock to keep people safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm funding Op Defender to support the Constabulary's efforts to proactively target prolific offenders and ensure they feel the full force of the law, have their day in court and are put behind bars."