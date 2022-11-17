Blackpool Police call for help finding missing 31-year-old Paul Bradbury
Blackpool Police are calling for help to find a 31-year-old man who is missing in Blackpool.
By Aimee Seddon
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Paul Bradbury of Barton Avenue, Blackpool, has not been seen since yesterday afternoon and Blackpool Police say they “have concerns for his wellbeing”.
He is 5ft 10, medium build, with black scraggly hair and a black beard, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black boots.
If you see any sightings of Paul, contact 101, quoting log 1316 of November 16, 2022.