Man wanted after several people assaulted on tram and moped stolen in two Blackpool incidents

Patrick Ronan, 24, is wanted in connection with two incidents which occurred in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 1).

The first assault occurred when a man, woman and girl assaulted several strangers on a tram in the Norbreck Castle area at around 12.20am.

A short time later, a man, woman and girl stole a man's moped after they approached him and threatened him in Anchorsholme Park.

A woman and girl, aged 23 and 13, both from Birmingham, were later arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, criminal damage to a vehicle and taking a motor vehicle.

Officers now want to speak to Ronan as part of their enquiries and are asking anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to get in touch.

Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall, of Blackpool Police, said: "We would also ask anybody who witnessed either incident to contact us.

"Perhaps you caught some of it on your mobile phone, or maybe you saw all or part of what happened.

Patrick Ronan (pictured) is described as being around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Whatever you know, please let us know."

Patrick is described as being around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and speaks with a Birmingham accent, police said.

The 24-year-old has links to the West Midlands area.

Anybody with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0015 of September 1.

You can also report it online by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.