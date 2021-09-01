Police appeal for CCTV in Cleveleys after criminal damage in high street

Lancashire Police asked traders in Victoria Road West to submit CCTV footage by email if they captured "four white females, aged mid-to-late teens" ripping up and damaging plants and flowers.

The criminal damage happened at around 9.15pm on Monday (August 30), police said.

Gardening efforts along the high street and around the town centre are carried out by community volunteer group Cleveleys Coastal Community Team, and the plants are paid for with public donations or from the pockets of helpers.

Flowers planted by community volunteers in Victoria Road West have been ripped out and damaged, sparking a police appeal for CCTV footage to find the culprits. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have been made aware of an incident of criminal damage at around 9.15pm on the evening of August 30 at Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, whereby plants and flowers that community volunteers have planted have been ripped out and damaged.

"We understand that shop owners may have CCTV of the suspects. They've been described as four white females aged mid to late teens.

"If you do have footage, please email it to [email protected] and quote log number LC-20210830-1670.

"The footage will be collated and checked in an attempt to identify the suspects. While this may appear to be a minor incident to some, volunteers work hard to make your high street look as amazing as it does.

The planters in Victoria Road West are maintained by community volunteers. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media