Man wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham

An appeal has been launched to find Thomas Wilson who failed to return to HMP Kirkham on June 13.

The 36-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of slim build. He also speaks with a Liverpool accent.

He has links to Blackpool, the Fylde Coast, Liverpool and Cheshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information about Wilson's should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1510 of June 12, 2021.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.