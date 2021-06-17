Three people arrested after man "seriously injured" during fight in car park outside Staining pub

Emergency services were called to reports a brawl had erupted outside The Plough Inn in Chain Lane at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (June 15).

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a "serious head injury", but police said his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Three men aged 28, 31 and 32 were arrested on suspicion of wounding. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward.

DC Jonny Fairhurst, of West CID, said: "This incident left a man with a serious injury and while we have already made a number of arrests I would appeal for anyone who has any information about what happened to come forward and speak to us.

"I would be particularly interested to hear from anyone who has any CCTV, mobile phone footage or dashcam footage."

Emergency services were called to reports a fight had broken out on The Plough Inn's car park.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1016 of June 15.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

