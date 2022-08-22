Man thrown over bonnet after aggressive driver deliberately hits him with car following crash in Blackpool
A man suffered multiple injuries after a motorist deliberately hit him with a car following a collision in Blackpool.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was involved in a “minor collision” with a grey Jaguar in Progress Way on Saturday (August 20).
Both drivers pulled into Jenny Lane, near to the junction of Old House Lane, to exchange details at around 4.30pm.
The driver of the Jaguar reportedly became aggressive and proceeded to deliberately hit the victim with his car, causing him to be thrown over the bonnet.
Most Popular
-
1
Urgent appeal for murder suspect with links to Lancashire wanted in connection to death of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month
-
2
Man thrown over bonnet after aggressive driver deliberately hits him with car following crash in Blackpool
-
3
Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’ in Greater Manchester
-
4
Police appeal for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl in Blackpool
-
5
Overnight road closures announced in Thornton-Cleveleys as Windy Harbour work progresses
Read More
The victim was left with a “fractured ankle and fractured ribs” following the incident, police said.
A 52-year-old man from Bootle was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
“He has been interviewed and has been released under investigation whilst we continue our enquiries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.
If you have any information, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1050 of August 20.