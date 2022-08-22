News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Man thrown over bonnet after aggressive driver deliberately hits him with car following crash in Blackpool

A man suffered multiple injuries after a motorist deliberately hit him with a car following a collision in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:48 pm

The victim, a man in his 50s, was involved in a “minor collision” with a grey Jaguar in Progress Way on Saturday (August 20).

Both drivers pulled into Jenny Lane, near to the junction of Old House Lane, to exchange details at around 4.30pm.

The driver of the Jaguar reportedly became aggressive and proceeded to deliberately hit the victim with his car, causing him to be thrown over the bonnet.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
'Drugs falling from his pockets like confetti': man arrested in Bispham area for...

The victim was left with a “fractured ankle and fractured ribs” following the incident, police said.

A 52-year-old man from Bootle was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

“He has been interviewed and has been released under investigation whilst we continue our enquiries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

A man was deliberately struck by a car Jenny Lane, near to the junction of Old House Lane, following a "minor collision" (Credit: Google)

If you have any information, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1050 of August 20.

​If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage which may help police with their investigation, click HERE.