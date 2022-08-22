Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a man in his 50s, was involved in a “minor collision” with a grey Jaguar in Progress Way on Saturday (August 20).

Both drivers pulled into Jenny Lane, near to the junction of Old House Lane, to exchange details at around 4.30pm.

The driver of the Jaguar reportedly became aggressive and proceeded to deliberately hit the victim with his car, causing him to be thrown over the bonnet.

The victim was left with a “fractured ankle and fractured ribs” following the incident, police said.

A 52-year-old man from Bootle was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

“He has been interviewed and has been released under investigation whilst we continue our enquiries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

A man was deliberately struck by a car Jenny Lane, near to the junction of Old House Lane, following a "minor collision" (Credit: Google)

If you have any information, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1050 of August 20.