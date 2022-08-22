'Drugs falling from his pockets like confetti': man arrested in Bispham area for drug dealing
Yesterday, Wyre Police said they have arrested a man in the Bispham area of Blackpool for drug dealing.
Taking to Twitter at 3:04pm, a spokesperson said: “Wyre Task Force have been assisting colleagues at Blackpool in the Bispham area actively looking for drug dealers. After witnessing an exchange, one male was arrested on Friday evening near to Portree Ave.”
Wyre Police then used the hashtag #DrugsFallingFromHisPocketsLikeConfetti in reference to the individual.
To report drug crimes in your area, call 101, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.