'Drugs falling from his pockets like confetti': man arrested in Bispham area for drug dealing

Yesterday, Wyre Police said they have arrested a man in the Bispham area of Blackpool for drug dealing.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:08 am

Taking to Twitter at 3:04pm, a spokesperson said: “Wyre Task Force have been assisting colleagues at Blackpool in the Bispham area actively looking for drug dealers. After witnessing an exchange, one male was arrested on Friday evening near to Portree Ave.”

Wyre Police then used the hashtag #DrugsFallingFromHisPocketsLikeConfetti in reference to the individual.

Wyre Police have been assisting Blackpool Police in tackling drug dealing in Bispham.

To report drug crimes in your area, call 101, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.