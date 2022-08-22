Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bellfield, 28, from Manchester is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell, 38, in Tameside last month.

Police say Bellfield, who has links to Lancashire, is believed to be a dangerous individual and ask the public not to approach him.

In a statement published today (August 22), Greater Manchester Police said: “Do not approach Bellfield and if you see him call 999. We are actively seeking his arrest and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contacts us immediately.

“He is from the Openshaw area of the city and is believed to also have links to Lancashire, but could be anywhere in the country.

“Anyone who knows Bellfield, and may be withholding information, is reminded that assisting a suspect can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

“Our detectives continue to investigate Thomas’ death in Mossley after his body was discovered on the morning of 3 July.

“We’ve charged three people so far and continue to keep Thomas’ family updated while our specialist officers support them.”

Anyone with information should contact officers on 0161 856 6377 or using GMP’s LiveChat facility.

Alternatively you can Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.