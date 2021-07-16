Man stabbed in stomach during 'shocking' robbery in Blackpool town centre

The victim was near Shoe Zone in Bank Hey Street when he was approached by a man on a bike at around 3.10am.

The cyclist threatened the man before stabbing him in the stomach and stealing his mobile phone.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No arrests have been made and officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

DC Dan Knowles, of Blackpool CID, said: "This was a shocking incident and it is only through luck rather than judgement that the victim was not more seriously injured.

"Our investigation is very much ongoing and we now need to speak to the man in the CCTV still who we believe can help with our enquiries."

Police want to speak to this man after a stabbing in Blackpool town centre. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0152 of July 15.