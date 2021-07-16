Blackpool man who stabbed Layton teenager is arrested after 3 months on the run

Jordan McManus, 23, of Caunce Street, Blackpool was convicted in his absence at Preston Crown Court in May and found guilty of stabbing a 17-year-old boy in Foxdale Avenue on April 22, 2020. Pic: Lancashire Police

Jordan McManus, 23, of Caunce Street, was convicted in his absence at Preston Crown Court in May for offences of Section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was found guilty of stabbing a 17-year-old boy in Foxdale Avenue on April 22, 2020, but had gone on the run for three months to avoid trial.

McManus had been due to appear at court in April but failed to show and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But yesterday (Thursday, July 15), McManus was arrested by police in Bradford, West Yorkshire and handed over to Lancashire Police.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.