Blackpool man who stabbed Layton teenager is arrested after 3 months on the run
A wanted Blackpool man convicted of stabbing a teenager in Layton has been arrested after failing to appear at court for trial.
Jordan McManus, 23, of Caunce Street, was convicted in his absence at Preston Crown Court in May for offences of Section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He was found guilty of stabbing a 17-year-old boy in Foxdale Avenue on April 22, 2020, but had gone on the run for three months to avoid trial.
McManus had been due to appear at court in April but failed to show and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
But yesterday (Thursday, July 15), McManus was arrested by police in Bradford, West Yorkshire and handed over to Lancashire Police.
