Father of one Jamie Bentley could not control his bodily functions on the way home from an eight pint boozing session.

He had an accident and messed himself on Talbot Road, Blackpool, in front of shocked members of the public.

He and his girlfriend went into Sainsbury's to clean up 31-year-old Bentley of Norcliffe Road, Blackpool.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

However, he continued by making a mess in the toilets.

Staff had to assist him and the drunken Bentley had to be given tracksuit bottoms to wear and put his soiled clothing in a bag .

On the way home he started a row with his girlfriend and thought people were laughing at him.

He then assaulted his partner slapping her across the face with the bag covering her face with faeces.

Bentley admitted the assault and was bailed pending pre sentence reports.

His lawyer Hugh Pond said: “Thus is a sordid story. He had been to watch a a football match in the pub and drank eight pints."