These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates Court

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Police were called after Christopher Cockcroft's car hit a garden wall.

The court heard how police smelled alcohol on him and Cockcroft, 49, of Edelston Road, Blackpool, failed a breath test.

He was more than twice the limit after drinking heavily at a party the previous day.

Cockcroft admitted drink driving and his lawyer Martin Hillson said he had lost his job as a result and was seeking help for his drink problem.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and must pay £239 in fines and costs.

A Blackpool man has been told to expect a community punishment after he admitted a high value shoplifting offence.

Jason Main, 32, of London Street, Fleetwood, admitted stealing perfume worth £1,700 from Boots in Blackpool.

He was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates for pre sentence reports.

Police were alerted to a car because it had no MoT.

Extra checks on council worker Damian Parr's BMW revealed it had no insurance.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Parr, 34, of Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, smelled of cannabis and failed a drugs wipe.

He admitted drug driving and having no insurance.

He told the hearing he would lose his job as a result.

He was banned from driving for a year and must pay £635 in fines and costs.

Police found a man dressed all in black and wearing sunglasses and balaclava at 4am.

He was on Hornby Road, Blackpool, the town's magistrates court was told.

When officers approached Bilal Bouras he ran off and as he did so a large kitchen knife fell from his clothing.

Bouras, 19, South King Street, admitted having the knife in public.

Magistrates heard he had gone to the aid of a friend who feared he was going to be attacked.

Bouras was bailed until July 6 so that pre sentence reports can be prepared on him.

A 60-year-old Poulton woman has been sent to Crown Court for sentence.

Ann Mullard, of Moss Side Lane, pleaded guilty to the theft of £179 worth of alcohol from Morrison's in Blackpool.

Blackpool Magistrates heard Mullard was in breach of a previously imposed suspended sentence at Preston Crown Court.

She was bailed until August 12.

A young man let fly with a torrent of abuse when police tried to move him away from a Poulton bar.

Jordan Doyle was so difficult to handle that police arrested him.

Doyle, 20, of Countess Crescent, Bispham, admitted being drunk and disorderly and he must pay £239 in fines and costs.

Doyle said: "I was drunk."

A mother of two was under the influence of cocaine when police pulled over her vehicle.

Officers had seen the car in use without lights and then Danielle Hosie's driving became erratic, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Hosie, 32, of Annesley Avenue, Layton, admitted drug driving at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

She was banned from the road for a year and must pay £154 in fines.

A man launched a verbal homophobic attack outside a Blackpool bar.

Alex Moore was in the town with his mother but had gone out drinking by himself.

Intoxicated Moore, 25, of Hardshaw Street, St Helens, ended up outside the Peek-a-Boo bar where he started to insult door staff.

Moore admitted threatening behaviour and two offences of assault at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The court heard that Moore had taken a break in Blackpool with his mother who was recovering from being attacked by a dog.

He was bailed until July 8 for pre sentence reports.

A pub employee was over the limit when she drove fellow staff home after work.

The standard of 30-year-old Gillian Linton's driving caught the attention of police who pulled her car over on Warrenhurst Drive, Fleetwood.

Linton, of Paythorne Close, Grange Park, admitted drink driving.