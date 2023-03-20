News you can trust since 1873
Man ‘robbed at knifepoint’ in Blackpool as potential eyewitnesses sought by police

A suspect was arrested after a man was allegedly robbed at knifepoint in the resort.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:03 GMT

A man was walking in Bank Hey Street when he was allegedly robbed at knifepoint, police said.

The victim then walked to McDonalds with several people before reporting the incident to police.

A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He was later bailed to April 3.

The incident occurred in the early hours of November 6, 2022.

Detectives on Monday (March 20) released CCTV images of several people they wanted to identify.

Police are appealing for information to help identify three witnesses in connection with a robbery investigation in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“They have not committed any crime and we want to speak to them as witnesses,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you recognise yourself, or know those pictured, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0243 of November 6.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.