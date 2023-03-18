News you can trust since 1873
Police raid Bud Lovers Bargains 'shop' in Fleetwood amid "secret drugs operation"

Police raided a shop called ‘Bud Lovers Bargains’ in Fleetwood on Saturday after learning of a “secret drugs operation”.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT

Officers used a circular saw to cut through metal shutters and force their way inside the shop, opposite the old Top Ten Bingo in Poulton Road, at around 1pm.

One man is now assisting police with their inquiries.

‘Bud Lovers Bargains’ – which features images of cannabis leaves on its store front – has only recently moved into the unit previously occupied by a beauty salon.

Most Popular

The raid drew a crowd of spectators with some filming the incident and sharing the footage on social media.

Lancashire Police ARV said on Twitter: “Out and about today in Fleetwood supporting activity to disrupt harm to communities. Top tip - If you are going to set up a secret drugs operation from a shop premises, calling it "Bud Lovers Bargains" may not be the best idea. One male is assisting us with our enquiries.”

Police raiding Bud Lovers Bargains in Poulton Road, Fleetwood on Saturday, March 18
Police use a circular saw to cut through the shutters and gain entry to Bud Lovers Bargains in Poulton Road, Fleetwood
