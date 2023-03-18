Officers used a circular saw to cut through metal shutters and force their way inside the shop, opposite the old Top Ten Bingo in Poulton Road, at around 1pm.

One man is now assisting police with their inquiries.

‘Bud Lovers Bargains’ – which features images of cannabis leaves on its store front – has only recently moved into the unit previously occupied by a beauty salon.

The raid drew a crowd of spectators with some filming the incident and sharing the footage on social media.

Lancashire Police ARV said on Twitter: “Out and about today in Fleetwood supporting activity to disrupt harm to communities. Top tip - If you are going to set up a secret drugs operation from a shop premises, calling it "Bud Lovers Bargains" may not be the best idea. One male is assisting us with our enquiries.”

Police raiding Bud Lovers Bargains in Poulton Road, Fleetwood on Saturday, March 18

