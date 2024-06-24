Man robbed after being chased along Dickson Road in Blackpool, prompting CCTV appeal
A man was robbed after being chased along a road in Blackpool.
The victim was chased along Dickson Road at approximately 4am on Sunday, April 21.
He was then robbed of his possessions on Talbot Road.
Officers on Monday (June 24) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the robbery.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now need to ask for your help.
“We are also looking for any witnesses who were at or around the taxi rank on Dickson Road at around 4am on April 21.
“We know these images aren't of the highest quality, however we are asking for anyone who thinks they recognise this person to get in contact.”
If you recognise the man in the images, witnessed this incident, or have any information which could help, call 101 quoting log number 0262 of April 21.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.