Undercover police task force arrest two and find stolen caravan in Blackpool drugs raid

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 13:12 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 13:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An undercover police task force has arrested two people and located a stolen caravan in a Blackpool drugs raid.

The Fylde Rural Task Force recently assisted the police Target Team at an address in Blackpool.

A stolen caravan has been seized by policeA stolen caravan has been seized by police
A stolen caravan has been seized by police | Blackpool Police

According to police, two people were arrested at the scene, which resulted in one person being charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Also while officers were at the scene they have located and seized a suspected stolen caravan.

Related topics:DrugsBlackpoolPeopleLancashire