Undercover police task force arrest two and find stolen caravan in Blackpool drugs raid
An undercover police task force has arrested two people and located a stolen caravan in a Blackpool drugs raid.
The Fylde Rural Task Force recently assisted the police Target Team at an address in Blackpool.
According to police, two people were arrested at the scene, which resulted in one person being charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.