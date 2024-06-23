Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An undercover police task force has arrested two people and located a stolen caravan in a Blackpool drugs raid.

The Fylde Rural Task Force recently assisted the police Target Team at an address in Blackpool.

A stolen caravan has been seized by police | Blackpool Police

According to police, two people were arrested at the scene, which resulted in one person being charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.