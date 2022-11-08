Man robbed after being attacked by gang as he waited for bus in Blackpool town centre
A man had his phone stolen after he was attacked by a group of people as he waited for a bus in Blackpool.
A man was approached by two men and two women as he waited for a bus outside the Job Centre in Corporation Street.
The victim – a man in his 30s – was then hit over the head before his mobile phone was stolen.
The group then ran along Queen Street.
The incident happened at around 7.15pm on Thursday, June 23.
Detectives on Tuesday (November 8) released CCTV images of four people they wanted to speak to in connection with the robbery.
PC Blue Blezard, of Blackpool Police, said: “We appreciate that this robbery happened a couple of months ago.
“Following CCTV enquiries, we are now asking for your help to try to identify the people in these images as we believe they may be able to help with our investigation.”