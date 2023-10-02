Man released on bail after woman hit by car on Blackpool tram tracks near Dutchman Hotel
A woman was struck by a Jaguar F-PACE as she was crossing the tram tracks near the Dutchman Hotel at around 11.35pm on Friday (September 29)
The woman, in her 40s, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital where she remained on Monday (October 2).
The Jaguar failed to stop at the scene but was pulled over a short time later.
A man is his 40 was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident
Police on Monday confirmed the man had been released on bail pending further enquiries.
At the time of the incident, Sgt Daniel Gunn, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with some very serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the vehicle before or after the collision, to get in touch.
“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, Ring doorbell, dashcam or mobile footage.”
Anyone who can help should call 101 or email SCI[email protected], quoting log number 1760 of September 29.