A man who was arrested after a woman was struck by a car on the tram tracks in Blackpool has been released on bail.

A woman was struck by a Jaguar F-PACE as she was crossing the tram tracks near the Dutchman Hotel at around 11.35pm on Friday (September 29)

The woman, in her 40s, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital where she remained on Monday (October 2).

The Jaguar failed to stop at the scene but was pulled over a short time later.

A man is his 40 was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident

Police on Monday confirmed the man had been released on bail pending further enquiries.

At the time of the incident, Sgt Daniel Gunn, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with some very serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the vehicle before or after the collision, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, Ring doorbell, dashcam or mobile footage.”