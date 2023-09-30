A Jaguar driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run on Blackpool Promenade last night.

Lancashire Police said the collision happened at around 11.35pm near The Dutchman hotel when a Jaguar F-Pace driving north on the tram tracks struck a female pedestrian crossing the tracks.

The woman, in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains.

The Jaguar failed to stop at the scene but was pulled over nearby a short time later and the driver arrested.

Lancashire Police said a man in his 40s remains in custody on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The force said enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are urged to get in touch.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with some very serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the vehicle before or after the collision, to get in touch. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, Ring doorbell, dashcam or mobile footage.”