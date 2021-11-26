Police were called at around 11.40pm on Wednesday, November 17 after a man reported being assaulted at the junction of Kent Road and Princess Street.

Officers attended and found the man, aged in his 30s, with serious facial injuries. He suffered a fractured nose, jaw and eye socket and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe the victim was attacked by a number of men who made off from the scene before officers arrived.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for information and the force is urging any witnesses to come forward.

Det Con Dan Knowles, of Blackpool CID, said: "This was a serious assault which left the victim with injuries including a fractured nose, jaw and eye socket.

"The attack took place late at night but I believe someone will have seen what happened.

"I’m also keen to trace anyone who might have dashboard mounted camera footage which has recorded the incident."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1698 of November 17.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.

